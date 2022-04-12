Tips For Creating Your Perfect Home Bar

If you love having a drink with friends, it can be a pain when you’re hosting and don’t have the right kind of space for this. So what do you do? Why not just build your bar at home! It’s easier than one may think, and all you need is a little planning to get started. Here are some tips you need to consider if you want your at-home bar.

How You Will Store and Serve Your Liquor

This is the first thing you need to think about when setting up your bar. How will you store your liquor? If you plan on having a large variety of alcohol, you may want to consider buying a liquor cabinet. This way, all of your bottles will be organized and safely stored away. If you don’t want to purchase a liquor cabinet, think about where else in your home you can store your alcohol. For example, if you have an unused closet, this could be a great place to keep your liquor bottles. Another thing to consider is how you will serve your drinks. A great option to consider is an insulated whiskey glass for pouring liquor and keeping it cold for a longer period. And, if you plan on having a lot of people over, it may be worth investing in a drink dispenser. This way, you can make large batches of cocktails ahead of time and have them ready to go when your guests arrive.

Think About the Type of Glassware You’ll Need

The next thing you need to consider is the type of glassware you’ll need for your bar. This will depend on the types of drinks you plan on serving. If you’re only serving beer, you won’t need a lot of different glasses. However, if you plan on having a variety of alcoholic beverages, it’s important to have the right glassware on hand. For example, you’ll need glasses of red wine, white wine, champagne, martinis, and more. We have a selection of unique and modern cocktail glasses on the Moss and Fog Shop.

Decide on the Barware You’ll Need

In addition to glassware, you’ll also need to think about the barware you’ll need for your home bar. This includes things like shakers, strainers, jiggers, and more. If you’re not sure what all of this is, don’t worry! There are plenty of resources available that can help you choose the right barware for your needs. Once you have all of the essentials, you’ll be ready to start making drinks like a pro. The best shakers are usually made of stainless steel and have a tight-fitting lid. This is important because you don’t want your drinks to be watered down by ice that melts too quickly.

Choose Your Bar Furniture

The last thing you need to do is choose the furniture for your bar. If you have a lot of space, you may want to consider investing in a bar cart. This way, you can easily move your liquor and glassware around when necessary. If you don’t have a lot of space, a smaller home bar would be a great option. You can even find bars that come with stools included so that your guests can sit down and enjoy their drinks. No matter what type of furniture you choose, make sure it fits your style and the overall look of your home.

Decorate Your Bar

Now that you have all of the essential elements for your bar, it’s time to start decorating. This is where you can let your style shine. Choose décor that fits the overall theme of your home and makes your bar feel like a place you’ll love spending time in. Or go exotic, and make your bar a unique escape from reality. If you need some inspiration, there are plenty of online resources and magazines that feature beautiful home bars. Once you’ve decorated your bar, stock it with all of your favorite spirits and mixers and invite your friends over for a drink. Additionally, you can make the bar feel like a bar straight out of the 20s. So, to do this, you need to find some unique glassware and bar furniture that fits the theme. You can even find some antique pieces to make your bar stand out. Finally, don’t forget to add some fun décor, such as vintage posters or photos.

With these tips in mind, you’ll be well on your way to setting up your own home bar. The final touch will be to come up with a simple menu of cocktails or specialty drinks. It’s fun to have a signature cocktail of the house. Cheers!