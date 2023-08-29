Transcendent Teal Artwork by Benedetto Demaio

Using a myriad of materials from clay to pins to paint to paper to stone, artist Benedetto Demaio shows us the power of simple ideas, executed well.

His captivating vignettes and compositions play with space, movement metaphors and pattern, but are done in ways that feel fresh and vibrant.

A clever use of texture and contrast, in conjunction with a repeated teal color palette make the work feel part of a collection, and thus, a series.

We’re fans of artwork that feels simple yet mildly profound, like an idea whose time has come, and needed the right artist to make it happen.

See more of Demaio’s work on Instagram.

