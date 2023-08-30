Bright, Maximalist Fabric Designs by Vlisco

Vlisco is a famous Dutch fabric design brand, and there’s an exhibit of their designs at the Helmond Museum in the Netherlands. With a strong tie to Africa, Vlisco’s collection showcases a number of African-inspired patterns. But the team was given full creative control over their work, quoted:

They were asked “Go crazy, please. I just like the whole maximalistic approach. Just a bunch of truly creative people hanging out, with no commercial hindrance, makes for a truly radical exhibition.” – Zara Atelj, Creative Director

