Trashriot’s Dynamic Vintage Collages

The collage lives on, even through our era of AI-generated art and high-tech digital wizardry. There’s something reassuring about the medium, cutting and combining visual elements into something irreverent or decidedly new.

Trashriot knows this well, and employs a fun retro vibe to their collages. Combining vintage imagery, torn and weathered textures, and an avant-garde sensibility, their creations are exuberant yet grounded.

Below are some of their latest collages, which caught our eye.

See more of their work on Instagram.

