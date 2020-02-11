Underwater Drone Seeks and Collects Ocean Microplastics

Draper is a non-profit research institution that is helping to understand and solve the issue of micro plastics in our oceans.

One of their latest projects is the Draper underwater drone, which will seek and collect the micro plastic that it finds, almost like an underwater vacuum. Not intended to clean up the oceans just by itself, rather the Draper drone will collect samples and also map plastic hotspots, so that more detailed and accurate maps of the pollution can be made.

It’s a very futuristic design, we appreciate the need for “This is not a weapon” to be emblazoned on the side, so scuba divers and boaters don’t think they’re seeing an underwater torpedo. Fascinating project, read more on DesignBoom: