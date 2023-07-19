US Adventures On The Road: The Best Routes For a Short and Stress-Free Road Trip

The latest travel trends reveal that summer road trips are going to be a lot different and less stressful in 2023. In the past, road trippers would make it a point to include major cities and tourist attractions in their itineraries. But this year, small towns will be seeing a resurgence as travelers feel safer going into smaller communities because there are less crowds, according to travel industry insiders.

Outdoor experiences are also predicted to become quite popular since they offer opportunities to explore nearby areas. And since people are looking for stress-free experiences, it’s expected that shorter road trips that take no more than five days are going to be trendy this year.

Going to an unfamiliar destination can be more relaxing if you can enjoy the beautiful scenery along the way. This is what makes road trips better than a long plane ride, and it’s a sustainable way to travel too. If a road trip is in the cards for you this year, check out these routes for an enjoyable short drive.

Arizona Route 66

Before going on the road, prepare for your trip to have a hassle-free experience. Make sure that your vehicle is in good condition and there should be a good amount of fuel in your tank throughout the trip. You should also know where to get help or who to call in case of an emergency. For instance, if you get in a car accident in Surprise, Arizona, you’ll need to contact a Surprise, AZ car accident attorney so you can get properly compensated for damages. You’ll also need to map out places where you can stay so you can rest properly. Once you’re all set, head on over to Arizona Route 66, which is one of the best places in the US for a short drive.

This route stretches for about 260 miles and it will take you at least two to three days to drive, with stopovers. You’ll pass by interesting towns such as Flagstaff and Winslow, and the highlight of the trip is a visit to the Petrified Forest National Park. If you wish to go a little further, you can drive until you reach the west rim of the Grand Canyon and take in the breathtaking scenery of this popular tourist destination.

California Winery Road Trip

Want to discover good wines on the road? Consider going on a California winery road trip. Drive from Mendecino to Sonoma and you’ll see beautiful redwood forests and hills in between more than a hundred wineries along this route. You can also drive along the Silverado Trail in Napa Valley and see charming art galleries, vineyards, and oak trees along the way. If you plan on going on a wine tasting tour, make sure to have a designated driver to stay safe while you travel.

Route to Yellowstone

If you want to see the iconic Yellowstone National Park on your road trip, then take the Wyoming to Montana route. Start at Jackson, Wyoming and drive until you see Jackson Lake. Drive a little further and you’ll arrive at the south entrance of the park. Once inside Yellowstone, you’ll find Old Faithful, the Mammoth Hot Springs, and Firehole River, among other attractions. Planning on staying for a day or two? Consider going on a full-day tour with horseback riding and lunch, or go wildlife watching in Lamar Valley.

A road trip can be just the thing to refresh your mind and spirit, so why not go on any of these stress-free short trips? Who knows, you may be inspired to go on longer drives in the future so you can have lots of fun adventures in the US.

