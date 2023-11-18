Useful and Inclusive Kitchen Tools for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Tools for the kitchen have been evolving for decades, with ever-smarter gadgets and devices to help us cook with ease. Implements for the blind, however, haven’t evolved very much, making cooking a much more laborious and dangerous job.

When you can’t see, there’s much more danger in simple tasks like chopping, cutting, boiling, and baking. Folks Kitchenware is hoping to change that with their innovative line of products that were developed directly alongside blind participants.

Winner of the James Dyson Design Awards, the results are a series of simple yet ingenious tools that are safer, more intuitive, and more ergonomic for users.

Check out the huge and exhaustive page on Folks Kitchenware on their Behance page.

This Kitchen Knife Has A Plastic Guard That Protects Hands Until You’re Read To Cut And Chop.

This Simple Yet Clever Tray Clips Onto A Cutting Board, Making For A Clean Transfer Of Ingredients, Without Having To Hunt Around With Hands.

“Cooking is a challenging ritual for the blind due to the lack of sensory references which are crucial to help them map out the environment. To overcome the steep learning curve, “Folks”, a series of familiar kitchen tools, leverages on natural, sensory feedback and tactile cues to pre-empt and inform the blind such that they can prepare food safely with convenience, confidence and dignity.”

This Ring Sits On A Gas Stove And Has Terraced Edges To Let Someone Who Can’t See Feel When Their Pot Is Stable.

A Bobber Type Device Attaches To A Spoon, And Floats To The Top When Liquid Is Poured, Giving Tactile Feedback So That Spills And Burns Are Avoided.

Exhaustive Sketches And Designs For Folks Kitchenware

