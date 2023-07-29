Vibrant Tapestries Bring 400 Year Old Ruins to Life

In the tiny town of Kagatika on the island of Paxos in Greece, a 400-year old ruin has been reinvigorated by an art installation by design duo Quintessenz. The simple, colorful tapestries span the entire rainbow, and breathe life into the ancient structure, which served as a factory back in the 1600s.

The way the wind moves the tapestries give them a sense of life, almost like a digital installation. The overall effect is lovely, definitely more than the sum of it’s parts. Via DesignBoom:

Natural light and wind add to the beauty of this installation, bringing a kinetic movement to the colors that feel alive.

The vibrant tapestries contrasted against the ancient building has a certain amount of poetic quality to it.

