The scene in 2001: A Space Odyssey where Dave arrives in the very trippy futuristic-Victorian room is a stunning piece of filmmaking.

It’s confounding, uncomfortable, and very beautiful. Renowned artist Simon Birch has created an exact replica of that room for his installation at the Los Angeles project The 14th Factory.

The result is brilliant, a faithful retelling of a beautiful set piece, and a strange and wonderful place to explore and feel a part of. Via Ignant:











