What If Birds Left Tracks in the Sky?

June 4, 2023

The flight patterns of birds is a fascinating thing to study, but a hard one to visualize, as their soaring and swooping doesn’t leave a trail, the way a jet does. However, Barcelona-based photographer Xavi Bou has come up with a way to picture a bird’s flight, and the resulting images are quite astounding.

bird paths visualized // moss and fog

Using frame-by-frame layered video stills, Bou’s images showcase flight patterns that range from jagged stripes to complex, chaotic swirls.  Indeed, though he didn’t know quite what the resulting images would look like, he was stunned by the way the flights came to life. National Geographic has a great article on the subject, and an entire issue dedicated to birds. 

Check out these bizarre and fascinating formations below, which give us a new way to understand how birds move.

bird-flights-moss-and-fog-coverbird paths visualized // moss and fogBird flights become like zippers across the sky.

bird paths visualized // moss and fogSome of the paths look like sea serpents.

bird paths visualized // moss and fogOthers, like this huge group of starlings, appear like mythical swarms.

bird paths visualized // moss and fog
He has named his series ‘Ornitografías’, and they showcase the beauty and complexity of flight.

bird paths visualized // moss and fog
Flocks of seagulls create complex patterns off of the ocean surface.

bird paths visualized // moss and fogbird paths visualized // moss and fog
An arctic tern creates an unusual shape as it takes flight.

bird paths visualized // moss and fogA group of corn buntings seem to erupt out of the ground.

bird-flights-moss-and-fog-10bird paths visualized // moss and fogbird paths visualized // moss and fog
A beautifully ornate pattern made up of a flock of Northern lapwings.

bird paths visualized // moss and fogbird-flights-moss-and-fog-14bird paths visualized // moss and fog
Yellow-legged gulls and white storks in flight.

bird paths visualized // moss and fog

