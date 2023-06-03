Wood is Layered, Dyed and Shaped to Create Wild Organic Forms

Using layered, dyed wood, artist Bayne Peterson has completely transformed the material, into a kaleidoscopic series of sculptures.

His forms are vibrant and complex, with swooping curves, stripes, and holes that look unlike any wooden sculpture we’ve seen before.

Resembling skateboard decks, the layered wood shows the grain, and takes on an almost psychedelic look, especially when paired with the bright layered colors. Impressive work, showcasing just how versatile and expressive wood can be with the right creativity.

See more of Peterson’s work on his website.

Via Colossal. All images © Copyright Bayne Peterson and Kristen Lorello.