Heyday Making Canned Beans Cool Thanks to Great Branding

A can of beans. Not necessarily the most inspiring or tantalizing prospect.

However, cooked just right, and packaged in a way that feels welcoming, fresh, and nostalgic all at the same time, that can of beans can land in your shopping cart, where otherwise it might’ve just sat on a shelf.

Heyday is here to prove that canned goods can be, well, good.

Their line of vegan food flies in the face of conventional wisdom that canned food is yucky and boring.

In a lot of ways, canning makes sense. It uses no single use plastic, has a long stable shelf life, and is preserved naturally with only heat. It’s been around for well over a hundred years, and is quite cost effective.

Perhaps the content inside the cans is why most of us have turned our noses up for so long?

From The Dieline:

“Heyday is for people who love great food but don’t always have the time, energy, or know-how to cook fully from scratch,” said Kat Kavner, co-founder and CEO of Heyday. “We think about our core consumer as the modern home cook who loves spending time in the kitchen, experimenting with new recipes, and staying up to date with the latest and greatest cookbooks, recipe Substacks, and food trends.

“Even though that person may love spending hours in the kitchen on a Sunday, they still regularly find themselves on a weeknight after work with no plan of what to make for dinner, staring blankly into an empty fridge and just wanting something quick and effortless to pull together with whatever they have on hand,” Kavner added. “Heyday steps in for those moments to bring the flavors you need to toss together a great home-cooked meal.”

Good branding goes a long way to making for an attractive product, too.

Heyday’s branding is vintage in style, with references of great mid-century design, with custom typefaces, and warm yet tasteful colors. The branding and packaging by studio Outline, based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Heyday’s offerings include Tomato a la Vodka Cannellini Beans, Enchilada Black Beans, Kimchi Sesame Navy Beans, Apricot Glazed Baked Beans, Coconut Curry Chickpeas, and Harissa Lemon Chickpeas..

Can a new look and new recipes make you take a second look at the canned goods aisle? We are eager to try Heyday’s offerings and see how they taste.