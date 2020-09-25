WindowSwap Is Your Literal Window To The World

WindowSwap is such a simple concept, yet powerfully showcases the way in which we all share so much as a human race.

The idea is literally just to share someone’s view out of their window, be it a quiet garden in Montreal, or a bustling city street in Bangladesh.

You can agree to share your camera’s view to the world, and add to the tapestry of views around the world.

Created as part of a quarantine project by Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, it’s a surprisingly satisfying way to broaden your worldview without traveling anywhere. We especially like the audio from different windows, listening to the sounds of birds, or traffic, or dogs barking.

The more we see, the more we sense the commonality between everyone. Via Carrie A.