The Budweiser Abode, A Home Lined With Beer Cans

Classy, this home is not. Funky and one-of-a-kind, you betcha.

A condo is for sale in Florida, completely and utterly lined with Budweiser cans. Many of them go back decades and decades, becoming almost a time capsule of packaging, beer culture, and nostalgia.

Here’s hoping the cans are well cleaned before stacking, the aroma of stale beer is not something that sounds like a great home attribute.

Offered for $100,000, the condo caught the attention of Budweiser beer themselves, who have offered to keep the beer fridge well stocked, as long as the owners don’t remodel.

Via The Dieline: