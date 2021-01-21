Winter Wander, a Celebration of Snowy Peaks

Gabor Nagy’s adventures have taken him to some gorgeous places around the globe, and his photographic eye make his journeys spectacular to witness, if only through images.

His series Winter Wander shows some amazing snowy peaks and pinnacles, capturing some of the scale and solitude of nature’s mountains. Taken in Germany’s Bavarian Alps, Nagy shares beautiful work, as always.

See more of his work on his website and Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.

“Last winter I’ve teamed up with my fellow photographer Frederik Schindler and we headed to the German Alps for a week, searching for the perfect winter conditions. The hardest part was to be a model and a photographer at the same time, so all these photos were taken by a remote controller or a drone.”

– Gabor Nagy