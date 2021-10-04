Yes, Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer is a Real Thing

Whether you’re fully onboard or up in arms, the pumpkin spice train keeps trucking on, with more and more silly collaborations and product announcements. What’s more, hard seltzers had another banner year. Put them together, and you have a super duo of trend + trend, which either makes you run in fear, or cash in on autumn silliness.

Vive takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to their marketing, acknowledging how silly their product is.

Bud Light is going all in on fall with their Fall Flannel variety pack of seltzers, with Apple Crisp, Toasted Marshmallow, Maple Pear and Pumpkin Spice.

So yes, roll your eyes, then take a sip.

