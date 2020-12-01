A Solar Coating Made From Food Waste Turns Every Window Into a Power Generating Surface

His creation is called AuREUS, and captures stray UV light from sunlight, and turns it into sustainable energy. Solar panels don’t currently absorb UV light in any meaningful way. His solar coating uses luminescent particles derived from food and crop waste, further enhancing the green credentials of this new technology.
It’s a brilliant invention, and one that looks to make retrofitted and future solar applications all the more productive. Congratulations to Maigue and his innovative work. Read more on Dezeen:
Whole buildings, like the Montreal Convention Centre could benefit from the AuReus system.
Maigue holding a sheet of his solar film, which captures stray UV light that normal solar doesn’t capture.
“Unlike traditional solar panels, which only work in clear conditions and must face the sun directly because they rely on visible light, the translucent AuReus material is able to harvest power from invisible UV rays that pass through clouds.
As a result, it is able to produce energy close to 50 per cent of the time according to preliminary testing, compared to 15 to 22 per cent in standard solar panels.”
– Dezeen
Food waste can be used to extract luminescent particles used in the solar film.
New or existing windows benefit from the application, making a normally passive piece of glass become an energy-generating asset.
Being able to utilize food waste makes this invention even more applicable in today’s world.