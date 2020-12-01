A Solar Coating Made From Food Waste Turns Every Window Into a Power Generating Surface

Carvey Ehren Maigue is an Engineering student at Mapua University in the Philippines, and has just won the James Dyson Sustainability Award, a major honor bestowed upon people making the biggest difference in the world of sustainable design.

His creation is called AuREUS, and captures stray UV light from sunlight, and turns it into sustainable energy. Solar panels don’t currently absorb UV light in any meaningful way. His solar coating uses luminescent particles derived from food and crop waste, further enhancing the green credentials of this new technology.

It’s a brilliant invention, and one that looks to make retrofitted and future solar applications all the more productive. Congratulations to Maigue and his innovative work. Read more on Dezeen:

“Unlike traditional solar panels, which only work in clear conditions and must face the sun directly because they rely on visible light, the translucent AuReus material is able to harvest power from invisible UV rays that pass through clouds.

As a result, it is able to produce energy close to 50 per cent of the time according to preliminary testing, compared to 15 to 22 per cent in standard solar panels.”

– Dezeen