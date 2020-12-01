Dreamlike Mushrooms Captured by Jan Vermeer

In a brilliantly captured series, photographer Jan Vermeer shows us the diversity, beauty, and strangeness of the world of fungi that inhabit the damp corners of the world. The colors, textures, and bizarre forms are captivating.

In a collection and story for National Geographic, Vermeer shows us delicate and vibrant species of mushroom, which thrive on damp environments, and also on the rotting wood of trees, providing a symbiotic system for forests. The sheer diversity of fungi, which is estimated at 3.8 million species, is often overlooked by scientists and nature explorers alike. It’s great to see talented photographers like Vermeer giving them their due.

Visit his website and Instagram to see more impressive photography.

Images used with photographer’s permission.