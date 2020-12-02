Lola Dupree’s Clever Contortions

Scottish collage artist and illustrator Lola Dupree has a tremendously clever eye, and her creatures and photo manipulations sometimes have twelve eyes or more.

There’s something endearing about her contortions, even if they’re comically skewed or even alien-like in form. You can tell there’s a sense of humor embedded in the work, keeping it feeling alive and warm, while also delightfully surreal.

Below are some of our favorite cat and dog series from her, a subject matter she’s explored deeply. See more of her captivating work on Behance, Instagram, and her website.

Images used with artist’s permission.