Lola Dupree’s Clever Contortions

December 2, 2020 0 Comments

Scottish collage artist and illustrator Lola Dupree has a tremendously clever eye, and her creatures and photo manipulations sometimes have twelve eyes or more.

There’s something endearing about her contortions, even if they’re comically skewed or even alien-like in form. You can tell there’s a sense of humor embedded in the work, keeping it feeling alive and warm, while also delightfully surreal.

Below are some of our favorite cat and dog series from her, a subject matter she’s explored deeply. See more of her captivating work on Behance, Instagram, and her website.

Images used with artist’s permission. 

CategoriesAnimals, Art, Craft, Humor, Illustration, Nature, Surreal, Uncategorized
Tags, , ,