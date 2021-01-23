Absurd City Landmark Puffer Jackets for Louis Vuitton

We don’t know quite how to react to these puffer jackets for Louis Vuitton, designed by Virgil Abloh. On one hand, they’ve pushed the boundaries of absurdity to such a point that we admire them. On the other, they’ve pushed the boundaries so much that we laugh and despise them. Either way, showing up dressed in architecture is surely a new form a fashion, so for that we’re grateful.

Virgil Abloh is the creative director at LV, and has spoken openly of his love of architecture, and the pieces are a reflection of the literal skyline of places he’s lived. But if you hate them, you can be sure these impossibly expensive items won’t showing up at your local boutique anytime soon. Via Dezeen: