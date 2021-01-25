This Sculpture of Nefertiti Was Finished by Honeybees

Though artist Tomáš Libertíny made the frame of this spectacular Nefertiti sculpture, it was honeybees who took it to a new, wondrous level. Taking over two years to create, the bust of the Egyptian Queen was adorned with intricate honeycomb by over 60,000 bees, ‘invited’ by the artist to fill out the sculpture.

We love the idea of collaborating with nature, inviting the amazing work of honeybees to enhance a manmade sculpture. And the result is one-of-a-kind and beautiful, with complex curves and shapes that enhance the underlying frame. See more of Libertíny’s impressive work on his website and Instagram.

“This monumental new work was made in collaboration with 60.000 honeybees, invited by the artist to build their beeswax honeycombs around the skeleton of the Bust of Nefertiti. The bust is based on the 3D model of the original portrait of the Egyptian queen.”

– Tomáš Libertíny