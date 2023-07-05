Sweden’s Skellefteå: 2023’s Most Accessible City in Europe

The northern city of Sweden has been awarded this year’s Access City Award by the European Commission in recognition of its deep commitment and innovative spirit. Out of the 42 cities considered for the award, Skelleftea was chosen as the winner due to its unwavering dedication to improve accessibility for people with disabilities. Cordoba of Spain and the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana took the second and third spots, respectively. Here are the reasons why the Swedish city was given the top prize.

Planning and Design

The existence of a disability has many consequences on the person from limited mobility to loss of revenue. Depending on the severity of the handicap, an individual may not have the ability to work for an income and will thus, depend on state government programs that offer healthcare coverage and disability benefits such as cash assistance. Sweden, like most Nordic countries, offers a generous compensation program for people with disabilities. The country’s track record in offering an accessible environment for its people and visitors is impressive. In this regard, Skellefteå stood out for its efforts in making the city inclusive.

For example, accessibility is included in all the plans and designs of the city whether erecting a new playground or a home. The city has embraced the concept of universal design. That means the city’s infrastructure, buildings, and public spaces are designed with accessibility in mind from the start. Furthermore, the city has also adopted comprehensive accessibility measures. Public transportation offerings include low-floor buses and audio visual announcements.

To prevent snow and ice buildup that would pose a hazard to everyone especially those with disabilities, ground heating is fitted in public spaces. Pedestrian pathways are equipped with accessible entrances, elevators, and restrooms. Disability-friendly accommodation is available as well featuring wheelchair ramps, wider doorways, and adapted bathrooms.

Communication, Information, Engagement, and Training

Skelleftea emphasizes the importance of providing accessible information and communication. The city’s websites and digital platforms offer features such as alternative text for images and info is provided in multiple formats so that users with different abilities can access it easily. Public spaces including streets and playgrounds highlight tactile information signs. In addition, paths are also equipped with tactile maps as well as seats and outdoor elevators.

Those with limited or no vision are provided with a short message service (SMS) informing them of road constructions and other possible obstacles across the city. Moreover, Skelleftea collaborates closely with the local community, disability organizations, and advocacy groups in the creation of an accessible city. By engaging with the stakeholders, it is possible to gather feedback and address the specific needs of people with a handicap. Furthermore, the city offers training to its youth with disabilities and finds ways to make tech work for them for an independent adult life.

The accessibility of a city is an ongoing endeavor and Skelleftea may still have several areas for improvement. However, its commitment to inclusive planning and design, collaboration, and effective communication make it an outstanding example of an urban area that truly values inclusivity and accessibility.