Another Dose of Positive Headlines from Beautiful News Daily

We’ve shared some of the uplifting, positive stories that Beautiful News Daily publishes, and we figured it was time for another round.

Their clever site creates small, card-like infographics that share positive headlines and news trends from around the world. Far from traditional news sites that cover war, famine, and stories that can depress, Beautiful News Daily focuses on uplifting headlines.

This collection features headlines about topics like wind power to teenage pregnancy, to the dropping demand for ivory in China.

And yes, there are still a lot of troubling trends in the news right now, but it’s ok to hit pause on that consumption, and focus on the positive sometimes.