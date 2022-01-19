Arthur Erickson’s Starship House

We’re in love with this cedar clad, mid-century masterpiece by architect Arthur Erickson. This beautifully designed home is set on a bluff in west Vancouver, overlooking the gorgeous Georgia Straight. It’s picturesque Pacific Northwest. And better yet? It’s called the Starship House.

Built in 1967, the 2,434 square foot home is on the market for $3.8 million dollars. For the right owner, it could be a once-in-a-lifetime place to call home.

Full of unique angles, awash in natural light, and tastefully appointed, we love just about everything about the design. And as one of Erickson’s earlier homes, you’d be owning a piece of architectural history.

“Sometimes I look back on the projects I’ve done and I think, how did they let me get away with this?”

– Arthur Erickson