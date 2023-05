With a chunky, geometric frame, a minimalist aesthetic, and overall graphic-heavy design, the Async A1 is an e-bike that has a real personality.

We like the aesthetics, but we also like the overall package, which includes a 1,200-watt motor, a full color ‘dashboard’, and a starting price of just $1,999.

Packed with tech features, the e-bike has a number of smart touches like a geo-fence anti-theft system, six-axis sensing, and a carbon belt drive. Learn more on the Async website.