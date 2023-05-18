A Look Back at the Earliest Computer Graphics Ever Made

We take computer graphics entirely for granted these days. The most insanely high-resolution, mathematically complex are everywhere, from hyper-realistic video games to digital art created through artificial intelligence.

It’s hard to ponder the how far we’ve come in the world of computing in the last 75 years.

Amy Goodchild has compiled a fascinating look back at some of the very earliest computer graphics, back when computers took up entire floors of a building, and cost millions of dollars apiece.

These first graphics made way back in the early 1950s were produced on computers, and show the promise of this technology, showcasing Spirograph-like forms that were cutting-edge back in this era.

Below are some of the most impressive explorations of early computer graphics, shown chronologically, showcasing the way these graphics evolved and advanced over time.

Amy Goodchild’s article is highly comprehensive, take a look at it here, and see some of the many other artist’s explorations of early computer art and graphics.

Via Kottke: