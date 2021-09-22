Avocado Vase is Perfect For Your Planting Fruit

This elegant glass vase was designed specifically to grow an avocado. 🥑 Perfectly formed for the avocado pit to sprout, the vase’s base holds the roots, and allows the delicate tree to sprout forth.

Whether you’ve casually grown your own avocado or not, it’s nice to have this tailor-made vase to help you on your plant-growing journey. 🌱

Available for £35.00 from Ilex Studio

“The Avocado Vase’s pure and simple design, based on the principles of minimalism, timelessness, and functionality, allows you to observe the avocado seed as it matures, giving an insight into the plants’ first stages of life.”