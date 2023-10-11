Beautiful Series By Rueben Wu Shot Entirely With an iPhone 15

We’ve always loved the photography of Reuben Wu, who employs drones, lighting, and stunning, rocky terrain to create otherworldly scenes. Feeling surreal and futuristic, his work feels even more special knowing that it is made the hard way, with real light sources used to create orbs, rings, and halos of light.

His newest project explores familiar visual territory, but this time the series was photographed completely with an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Entitled The Inner Landscape, the photographs are clear, highly detailed and full of impressive lighting, showing the power of a modern cell phone camera.

“So proud to be one of the first photographers to reveal a new series of images captured on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and celebrate its launch. “The Inner Landscape” is a series of six unearthly places that feel more intimate than epic, more ambiguous than explicit, making up a body of work that feels cohesive through its sense of connection and psychological space.” – Rueben Wu

