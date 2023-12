Loving these landscapes shown in the process of freezing over for winter. We see frost crystals start to form, snowflakes appearing, and winter taking over.

It’s a beautiful and poetic video, the change of seasons captured so well by Jamie Scott, who has also documented the other changing of the seasons.

The winter scenes are hypnotizing, and artfully set to a piece of classical music. Take a look, and make sure to watch the video with sound on.

Via Colossal:

