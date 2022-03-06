Beautifully Colorful Work of Ukrainian Artist Maria Prymachenko

As the awful invasion of Ukraine goes on, many of us have felt helpless and frustrated. Aside from donating to organizations and volunteering, it’s been hard to watch the violence

We have been reading up on Ukrainian culture, and learning about their most well known artists, including Maria Prymachenko, who may be their most loved artist. We love how vibrant and full of personality the paintings are.

Via Kottke:

“Maria Prymachenko is one of Ukraine’s best-known artists. Known for her colorful, expressive, and “primitive” style, Prymachenko won a gold medal for her work at the 1937 World’s Fair in Paris and Pablo Picasso is said to have remarked “I bow down before the artistic miracle of this brilliant Ukrainian” after seeing her work. Prymachenko’s paintings featured animals (both real & fantastical), everyday Ukrainian people, food & agriculture, and themes of war & peace.”