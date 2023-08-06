Beautifully Dimensional Cut Paper Art

Beauty, design, and visual inspiration, every day.
Los Angeles-based artist Huntz Liu is showcasing a new collection of colorful, gem-like cut paper art at George Billis Gallery. The work is warm and inviting, yet possesses a technical prowess that makes it fascinating.By layering many sheets of paper and then creating jewel-like cuts, the art acquires a depth and complexity that bring the viewer in close to investigate. In addition, many of his collection’s pieces have a perceived dimensionality as well, adding to the depth, Via Design Milk: