Biosphere Treehouse is for the Birds (and You)

Leave it to the Swedes to have a whole series of hotels in the trees. The newest addition to the Treehotel property, Biosphere is a spherical enclosure surrounded by birdhouses of all different shapes and sizes. The guests get to nest in this unique enclosure, which is a haven for birds, and a wildly new take on a treehouse.

Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, the dome is suspended up in the forest, and accessed by rope bridge. A pretty remarkable getaway, if we do say so ourselves.

Via Treehotel:

“Biosphere amplifies Treehotel’s focus on sustainability and natural tourism, helping facilitate the conservation of the local bird population. With a façade containing 340 bird nests, Treehotel aims to decrease the downward spiral of the bird population in the Swedish woods and instead strengthen the biosphere and natural habitat.

The interior is simple and pragmatic, yet due to its checker solid-open conceptual make-up, allows for a range of experiences within a relatively small space. Visitors have access to a roof terrace – close to the treetop canopies – that offer a 360-degree views of the forest.”

