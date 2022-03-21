Stunning Interior Design from Ukrainian Firm YOD

The world has been won over by the strength, courage, and fierce resistance of the Ukrainian people.

We wanted to further celebrate not just Ukrainian strength, but some of their creative achievements as well.

YOD Group is an interior design company based in Kyiv, creating impressive one-of-a-kind interiors for high end restaurants, bars, and event spaces around the world.

Below are some of their projects, showing beautifully lit, dramatic spaces, and world class design. See more on their website.