Bite Into the World’s Most Expensive Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

If you’re seeking the ordinary turned extraordinary, look no further.

Chicago restaurant PB&J offers their customers a $350 peanut butter and jelly sandwich, called the Golden Goose, which is considered the most expensive version on earth.

Made from handmade bread baked with gold dust, the loaf is also covered in edible gold leaf. But we’re just getting started.

The sandwich also uses the most expensive jam in the world, Maison Dutriez, which is a delicacy made from red and white currants that have been painstakingly de-seeded by hand using goose quills.

Added to that is special Manuka honey from the wilds of New Zealand, known for its healing properties. An organic, yet inexpensive Adam’s Natural Peanut Butter is the final touch for this sandwich extraordinaire.

And don’t worry, a portion of your $350 will go to charity, so you don’t need to be overly embarrassed by your absurd excess.

