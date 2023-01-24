Brazil’s ‘Bedsheets’ of Maranhao

Literally translated as “bedsheets of Maranhao,” after the state in Northeastern Brazil, these coastal dunes ebb and flow gracefully, like a sheet tossed by the wind. Part of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, the rolling sand dunes cover 300,000 acres, and have been protected since the early 1980s.

During the rainy season, valley dunes fill with water, as the sand is atop impermeable rock below. It gives the dunes their trademark patchy pools, which often go on as far as the eye can see. This uniquely beautiful place has become a favorite for eco tourism, drawn by rare and endangered species like the Scarlet Ibis, West Indian Manatee, and the Oncilla cat.

Yet another unexpected and gorgeous place to put on your list of travel destinations. Via Thrillist.

Photos via Seiji Seiji of Unsplash, Paulo Cattelan and Ignacio Palacios/Stone/Getty Images.