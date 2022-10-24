Christies to Auction Full T-Rex Skeleton for Over $25,000,000

You can own this once-in-a-lifetime Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton when it comes up at auction at Christie’s in Hong Kong this November.

You’d better prepare to pay big, this amazing specimen was discovered in Montana, measuring 43 feet long and 16 feet tall. A full T-Rex skeleton has never gone on display in a museum in Asia, let alone up for sale, so prices are expected to exceed $25 million dollars.

We can only imagine the type of person able to purchase this one-of-a-kind specimen, and hope it lives on for generations to look at with amazement.

