Can You Name the World’s Five Largest Islands?

Islands conjure up images of remote, idyllic spots, separated from the hustle and bustle of mainland life.

However, not all islands fit this typical small and secluded profile. Some are so massive that they’re more like countries unto themselves. Let’s embark on a journey exploring the world’s five largest islands, each boasting its unique landscapes, cultures, and ecosystems.

Can you name all of them without guessing?

Photo by Annie Spratt

1. Greenland,  The Arctic Behemoth
Covering an area of around 2.16 million square kilometers, Greenland is the world’s largest island. Lying largely within the Arctic Circle, it’s renowned for its vast ice sheet, rugged terrain, and sparse population. Despite being a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland has a distinct Inuit culture and a largely autonomous government. Its icy landscapes, Northern Lights, and unique wildlife make it a bucket-list destination for adventure travelers.

 

2. New Guinea, A Biodiversity Hotspot
Split between two nations – Papua New Guinea to the east and Indonesia to the west – New Guinea spans about 785,753 square kilometers. This island is a wonderland for biologists and nature lovers. It’s home to lush rainforests, impressive mountains, and a myriad of unique species. The cultural diversity here is just as rich, with the island housing hundreds of indigenous ethnic groups, each with their own languages and traditions.

 

Photo by Traworld Official

3. Borneo, The Island of Rainforests and Orangutans
Coming in at third, Borneo is an ecological paradise. Shared among Indonesia, Malaysia, and the tiny sultanate of Brunei, it covers about 748,168 square kilometers. Borneo is famed for its ancient rainforests, which are among the oldest in the world, and its incredible biodiversity, including the endangered orangutan. This island offers a mix of enthralling adventure and the opportunity to witness conservation efforts for some of the world’s most fascinating wildlife.

 

Photo by Graphic Node

4. Madagascar, A World Apart
With an area of approximately 587,713 square kilometers, Madagascar is the fourth largest island globally. Located off the southeastern coast of Africa, it is a land brimming with endemic species – from its famous lemurs to countless plant species found nowhere else on Earth. Madagascar’s unique flora and fauna are a result of its long isolation from other landmasses, creating a natural laboratory for evolution.

 

Photo by Jennifer Latuperisa-Andresen

5. Baffin Island, Canada’s Arctic Crown
Baffin Island, in the Canadian territory of Nunavut, rounds out the top five, spanning about 507,451 square kilometers. It’s a land dominated by dramatic fjords, towering mountains, and expansive tundra. Inhabited primarily by the Inuit, Baffin Island is a place where traditional ways of life persist amidst the stark beauty of the Arctic landscape.

From the icy shores of Greenland to the diverse ecosystems of Borneo and Madagascar, the world’s largest islands offer more than just size. They are home to an astonishing array of habitats, cultures, and experiences. Each of these island giants tells its own story of geographical splendor, making them not just large tracts of land surrounded by water, but destinations rich in stories waiting to be explored. Whether it’s for their natural beauty, unique wildlife, or cultural heritage, these islands remind us of the incredible diversity and wonder of our planet.

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day.

1 comment

  1. Bewitching and beckoning, the five biggest islands are peacefully still, despite being so far away from each other,
    No man is an island.
    And yet there are wars.

Give us your thoughts

