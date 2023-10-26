Watching Elephants Smashing and Eating Giant Pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo

The CRUNCH of the giant pumpkin is oddly satisfying, as Asian Elephants from the Oregon Zoo take part in their annual tradition.

To the delight of a cheering public, these elephants happily stride up to the oversized pumpkins, stomping them into big chunks, and devouring the pieces.

The Oregon Zoo has been doing this Halloween time tradition for years, 2023 marking the 25th anniversary of the event dubbed the “Squishing of the Squash”.

Take a look at the video below, with sound on.

Some of the world’s largest land animals demolished some of the area’s largest pumpkins this morning during the Oregon Zoo’s 25th annual Squishing of the Squash. “We gave our elephant family some extra-large pumpkins to stomp on and chomp on,” said Steve Lefave, who oversees the zoo’s Asian elephant area. “First they destroyed them, then they enjoyed them.” -Oregon Zoo

Like this: Like Loading...