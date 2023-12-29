Charming, Minimalist Bunkie Cabins Are Affordable and Precision Made

The dream of having a cabin is alive and well for us. A small escape in nature, away from the hustle and bustle of society feels very welcoming indeed. But the cost of a cabin is often prohibitive, and requires a slew of permits.

With a range of designs, sizes and finishes, The Bunkie Co. shows us that small can be inviting, versatile and highly usable. Using CNC-milling, high quality finishes and clever, space-efficient design, their range of cabins also are small and transportable enough to not need traditional permitting.

The interiors were all designed to maximize the potential for small spaces – compact living quarters that can be commonly used as a family cottage add-on for sleeping extra guests without building permit requirements.

A multi-functional room has been developed that consists of three modes: sleep, play and open. ‘Sleep mode’ employs two queen sized murphy beds built into one main wall – a small dining table and set of four chairs are visually integrated into the main feature wall, and can be detached for use in play mode. Open mode would provide the most square footage to be used for meditation, yoga, reading, or even ice fishing.



The Premier Bunkie in Open mode



The Premier Bunkie is in Party mode



The Premier Bunkie in Sleep mode