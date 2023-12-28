The Top Moss and Fog Stories of 2023

The past year was one of note for us here at Moss and Fog. With over 750 articles written, millions of views, and so many diverse topics covered, the site reflected the varied beauty of the world around us.

We tried our best to cover some of the most fascinating topics in art, design, science, technology, history, and culture. There were no shortages of topics to cover, but not everything resonated the way we expected it to.

For our top stories from the past year, the topics ran the gamut from world history to cultural significance, to natural beauty.

Check out our most loved, most read, and most shared stories from 2023. Thank you for being part of the journey, and looking forward to the coming year.



This incredible public bathroom turns the whole idea of what a bathroom can be on its head.



In operation for well over a century, this restaurant has adapted to cultural changes while still remaining relevant.



Simple yet lovely, these leaf formations feel more than a sum of their parts.



Stunning, wild, and scientifically fascinating, this dinosaur is so well preserved you can clearly see skin and surface details.



You never knew you needed this lovely flightless bird on your list of animals to love.



Rolling like ocean waves, this fog is striking, and captured perfectly.



You never know when your need for fresh salmon is upon you.



After the tragic Lahaina fire, seeing life on the famous Banyan tree was reason to celebrate a little.

Though it’s huge and impressive, the overall feeling of the world’s largest office complex feels dystopian.

