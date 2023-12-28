The Top Moss and Fog Stories of 2023

The past year was one of note for us here at Moss and Fog. With over 750 articles written, millions of views, and so many diverse topics covered, the site reflected the varied beauty of the world around us.
We tried our best to cover some of the most fascinating topics in art, design, science, technology, history, and culture. There were no shortages of topics to cover, but not everything resonated the way we expected it to.
For our top stories from the past year, the topics ran the gamut from world history to cultural significance, to natural beauty.
Check out our most loved, most read, and most shared stories from 2023. Thank you for being part of the journey, and looking forward to the coming year.
1. Inside The Most Lavish Public Bathroom in the World
This incredible public bathroom turns the whole idea of what a bathroom can be on its head.
2. The World’s Oldest Restaurant Has Been in Operation for Over 1200 Years
In operation for well over a century, this restaurant has adapted to cultural changes while still remaining relevant.
3. Artistic Leaf Patterns Made by Land Artist Nikola Faller
Simple yet lovely, these leaf formations feel more than a sum of their parts.
4. Feast Your Eyes on the Most Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur of All Time
Stunning, wild, and scientifically fascinating, this dinosaur is so well preserved you can clearly see skin and surface details.
5. Meet the Kākāpō, an Endangered Flightless Parrot That Smells Good, and Looks Like a Muppet
You never knew you needed this lovely flightless bird on your list of animals to love.
6. Stunning Fog Waves Rolling Over Landscapes
Rolling like ocean waves, this fog is striking, and captured perfectly.
7. Hankering for Fish? How About a Visit to Singapore’s Salmon ATMs
You never know when your need for fresh salmon is upon you.
8. Incredible Photos Show the Underside of Icebergs
9. Lahaina’s Famous Banyan Tree Shows Signs of Life, is Sprouting New Leaves
After the tragic Lahaina fire, seeing life on the famous Banyan tree was reason to celebrate a little.
10. The World’s Largest Office Building Just Opened. It’s Quite Dystopian.
Though it’s huge and impressive, the overall feeling of the world’s largest office complex feels dystopian.