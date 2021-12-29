Next Level Speakeasy Bar Design

Hidden, unmarked bars are undoubtedly cool. The speakeasy is a great format for a bar, but this stunner by designer/architect Alberto Caiola is genuinely next level. Located in the French district of Shanghai, one is greeted with a modern soda bar with a vintage Coke machine in the corner.

But open that Coke machine to step into one of the most remarkable bars you’ve ever seen. Via DesignBoom, some truly inspired work. It’s like a Chinese Speakeasy from the future, full of interesting textures, light and form, and beautifully executed. Called Flask and the Press, this seems worth a trip to Shanghai on its own, we’d say.