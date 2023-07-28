Check Out Some of the Oldest Photos in the World

fbpx
Featured Categories
3D
212 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
53 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
2 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
7 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
73 Posts
View Posts
Africa
5 Posts
View Posts
AI
22 Posts
View Posts
Animals
497 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
78 Posts
View Posts
Animation
20 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
979 Posts
View Posts
Art
2160 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
59 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
222 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
16 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
23 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
1 Posts
View Posts
Birds
2 Posts
View Posts
Books
4 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
253 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
826 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
74 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
959 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
14 Posts
View Posts
Craft
336 Posts
View Posts
Culture
102 Posts
View Posts
Dance
1 Posts
View Posts
Design
2340 Posts
View Posts
DIY
5 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
807 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
52 Posts
View Posts
Drink
116 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
342 Posts
View Posts
Europe
47 Posts
View Posts
EV
82 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
163 Posts
View Posts
Finances
2 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
51 Posts
View Posts
Food
331 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
49 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
244 Posts
View Posts
Future
1036 Posts
View Posts
Games
1 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
922 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
1 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
67 Posts
View Posts
History
308 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
131 Posts
View Posts
How To
148 Posts
View Posts
Humor
580 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
19 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
253 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
126 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
8 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
4 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
21 Posts
View Posts
life
873 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
22 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
1 Posts
View Posts
Moon
6 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
7 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
36 Posts
View Posts
Movies
3 Posts
View Posts
Music
73 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
1 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
2 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1466 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
2 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
251 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
91 Posts
View Posts
Painting
313 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1132 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
29 Posts
View Posts
Plants
42 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
949 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
10 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
1 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
90 Posts
View Posts
Science
401 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
762 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
64 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
2 Posts
View Posts
Solar
3 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
552 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
351 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
8 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
829 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
472 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
14 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1068 Posts
View Posts
Trees
113 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3375 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
519 Posts
View Posts
Yum
5 Posts
View Posts
Zen
81 Posts
View Posts

Check Out Some of the Oldest Photos in the World

Joseph-Philibert Girault de Prangey was a 19th-century French photographer and architect known for his pioneering work in the field of early photography and for his extensive travels and documentation of historical monuments, landscapes, and people in various regions. A recent study of his work is shown on YouTube, with photos taken in 1842, just a year or two since the advent of daguerreotype photography.

 

He is particularly renowned for his contributions to the early development of photography, especially as an early practitioner of daguerreotype photography. In the 1840s, Girault de Prangey embarked on several journeys to countries in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and North Africa. During his travels, he meticulously documented the architectural wonders, landscapes, and local cultures using the then-new medium of photography.

Take a look at some of the oldest photos ever taken, below.

 

Via Kottke:

His photographic work provides invaluable insight into the historical and cultural context of the places he visited, and it serves as a significant record of these regions during the 19th century.

Today, his photographs are highly regarded for their artistic and historical value and are preserved in various museums and archives around the world.

Girault de Prangey’s dedication to photography and documentation makes him an important figure in the early history of photography and a pioneer in the field of travel photography.

Related Topics

A beautifully curated visual design and inspiration blog. www.mossandfog.com

You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: