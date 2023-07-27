Pico Cão Grande Is One of the Most Astounding Peaks on the Planet

If you want to experience what looks like a Lost World on Earth, book a ticket to São Tomé & Príncipe. This tiny island nation off the west coast of Africa is Portuguese speaking, and home to just 220,000 people. But it features some natural features that make it feel supernatural, including an astounding volcanic plug that rises like a giant tooth, 1200 feet into the air.

Called Pico Cão Grande (Great Dog Peak), the sheer verticality of this peak is like nothing else on the planet. Indeed, it looks like something out of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, or even Mordor in The Lord of the Rings.

Pico Cão Grande’s existence is rooted in the island’s volcanic history. Formed millions of years ago through volcanic activity, the site is an example of a volcanic plug, also known as a volcanic neck or plug. It was created when magma hardened within a volcanic vent, and over time, the surrounding softer rocks eroded away, leaving behind this imposing and solitary rock formation.

The geological rarity of Pico Cão Grande is a draw for geologists and researchers, as it offers a glimpse into the island’s tumultuous past and the powerful forces of the Earth that shaped it.

Jacob Kupferman has an incredible video showcasing a team attempting to climb this sheer vertical rock. Besides being a very remote and hard-to-travel-to island, Pico Cão Grande presents challenges in the form of sheer rock verticality, wet and slippery conditions, and a plethora of snakes, which live on it’s moss covered sides.

The most striking feature of Pico Cão Grande is its astonishing silhouette. Rising approximately 370 meters (1,214 feet) above the rainforest floor, this needle-like monolith dominates the skyline, captivating all who lay eyes upon it. The stark contrast between the lush greenery of the surrounding jungle and the sheer, vertical walls of the rock formation creates a surreal sight, seemingly taken from the pages of a fantasy novel.

Indeed, the road approaching this formation looks eerily like something out of Jurassic Park or The Lost World, and it’s amazing to know it’s very much real life, not fiction.

For adventure enthusiasts, Pico Cão Grande offers an unparalleled climbing experience. Although ascending the rock face is not for the faint of heart, seasoned climbers are rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of the island’s lush landscapes and the surrounding Atlantic Ocean.

Pico Cão Grande in São Tomé & Príncipe is a true testament to the extraordinary beauty and complexity of our natural world. Its geological origins, iconic silhouette, biodiversity, and allure to adventurers all contribute to its status as an amazing natural wonder.

