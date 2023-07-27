Pico Cão Grande Is One of the Most Astounding Peaks on the Planet

fbpx
Featured Categories
3D
212 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
53 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
2 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
7 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
73 Posts
View Posts
Africa
5 Posts
View Posts
AI
22 Posts
View Posts
Animals
497 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
78 Posts
View Posts
Animation
20 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
979 Posts
View Posts
Art
2160 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
58 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
222 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
16 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
23 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
1 Posts
View Posts
Birds
2 Posts
View Posts
Books
4 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
253 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
826 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
74 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
959 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
14 Posts
View Posts
Craft
336 Posts
View Posts
Culture
101 Posts
View Posts
Dance
1 Posts
View Posts
Design
2340 Posts
View Posts
DIY
5 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
807 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
52 Posts
View Posts
Drink
116 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
342 Posts
View Posts
Europe
47 Posts
View Posts
EV
82 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
163 Posts
View Posts
Finances
2 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
51 Posts
View Posts
Food
331 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
49 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
244 Posts
View Posts
Future
1036 Posts
View Posts
Games
1 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
922 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
1 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
67 Posts
View Posts
History
307 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
131 Posts
View Posts
How To
148 Posts
View Posts
Humor
580 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
19 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
253 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
126 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
8 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
4 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
21 Posts
View Posts
life
873 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
22 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
1 Posts
View Posts
Moon
6 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
7 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
36 Posts
View Posts
Movies
3 Posts
View Posts
Music
73 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
1 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
2 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1466 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
2 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
251 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
91 Posts
View Posts
Painting
313 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1131 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
29 Posts
View Posts
Plants
42 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
949 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
10 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
1 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
90 Posts
View Posts
Science
401 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
762 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
64 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
2 Posts
View Posts
Solar
3 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
552 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
351 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
8 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
829 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
472 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
14 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1068 Posts
View Posts
Trees
113 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3375 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
519 Posts
View Posts
Yum
5 Posts
View Posts
Zen
81 Posts
View Posts

Pico Cão Grande Is One of the Most Astounding Peaks on the Planet

If you want to experience what looks like a Lost World on Earth, book a ticket to São Tomé & Príncipe. This tiny island nation off the west coast of Africa is Portuguese speaking, and home to just 220,000 people.  But it features some natural features that make it feel supernatural, including an astounding volcanic plug that rises like a giant tooth, 1200 feet into the air.

 

Called Pico Cão Grande (Great Dog Peak), the sheer verticality of this peak is like nothing else on the planet.  Indeed, it looks like something out of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, or even Mordor in The Lord of the Rings.

Photo by Justin Foulkes / Lonely Planet

 

 

Pico Cão Grande’s existence is rooted in the island’s volcanic history. Formed millions of years ago through volcanic activity, the site is an example of a volcanic plug, also known as a volcanic neck or plug. It was created when magma hardened within a volcanic vent, and over time, the surrounding softer rocks eroded away, leaving behind this imposing and solitary rock formation.

The geological rarity of Pico Cão Grande is a draw for geologists and researchers, as it offers a glimpse into the island’s tumultuous past and the powerful forces of the Earth that shaped it.

 

Photo by MBrand85, Shutterstock

The most striking feature of Pico Cão Grande is its astonishing silhouette. Rising approximately 370 meters (1,214 feet) above the rainforest floor, this needle-like monolith dominates the skyline, captivating all who lay eyes upon it.

Jacob Kupferman has an incredible video showcasing a team attempting to climb this sheer vertical rock.  Besides being a very remote and hard-to-travel-to island, Pico Cão Grande presents challenges in the form of sheer rock verticality, wet and slippery conditions, and a plethora of snakes, which live on it’s moss covered sides.

The most striking feature of Pico Cão Grande is its astonishing silhouette. Rising approximately 370 meters (1,214 feet) above the rainforest floor, this needle-like monolith dominates the skyline, captivating all who lay eyes upon it. The stark contrast between the lush greenery of the surrounding jungle and the sheer, vertical walls of the rock formation creates a surreal sight, seemingly taken from the pages of a fantasy novel.

Indeed, the road approaching this formation looks eerily like something out of Jurassic Park or The Lost World, and it’s amazing to know it’s very much real life, not fiction.

Photo via When on Earth

For adventure enthusiasts, Pico Cão Grande offers an unparalleled climbing experience. Although ascending the rock face is not for the faint of heart, seasoned climbers are rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of the island’s lush landscapes and the surrounding Atlantic Ocean.

Besides being a very remote and hard-to-travel-to island, Pico Cão Grande presents challenges in the form of sheer rock verticality, wet and slippery conditions, and a plethora of snakes, which live on it’s moss covered sides. 

Photo via Jacob Kupferman

 

Pico Cão Grande in São Tomé & Príncipe is a true testament to the extraordinary beauty and complexity of our natural world. Its geological origins, iconic silhouette, biodiversity, and allure to adventurers all contribute to its status as an amazing natural wonder.

For more amazing natural wonders, check out our collection of rare natural wonders on Flipboard

Related Topics

A beautifully curated visual design and inspiration blog. www.mossandfog.com

You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: