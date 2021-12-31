Clever and Useful Wooden LEGO Home Accessories

LEGO hasn’t been made out of wood in well over 60 years, having switched to bright plastic, as we all know.

Now, wood is making it back into the LEGO lineup, if only through a collaboration with Room Copenhagen.

The collection includes a number of instantly recognizable shapes, but taking the form of stacking boxes, clothing hooks, and wall shelves. It’s a charming group of items, bringing the familiar form of LEGOs into an adult context, and one that won’t present an opportunity to be stepped on.