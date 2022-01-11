Delightfully Detailed and Colorful Beatles Playing Cards

Playing cards are a great canvas for designers to create something new and exciting, while sticking with a general format that everyone is familiar with.

Take this new Beatles Collection of playing cards designed by theory11. The multi-colored, highly-detailed look pays homage to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, while also feeling modern and relevant.

From the packaging to the box design to the details on the front and back of the cards, we see a love of Beatles memorabilia. In addition, there are a number of Easter eggs, hiding lovely moments throughout the decks. “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” “Eleanor Rigby,” and “Blackbird” all make subtle appearances.

The face cards include the Fab Four in their own stylized manner. The whole collection is set in vibrant color and gold foil, making it feel like a real collector’s item.

From $10 on the theory11 website.