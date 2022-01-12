Oliv Ilynx’s Visions of Pure Nature

Capturing beautifully clean and pure visions of nature, French photographer Oliv Ilynx shares some truly stunning images.

His travels take us to rugged coastlines and old growth forests, across suspension bridges, and to remote waterfalls. Shot with dramatic natural lighting, Ilynx uses drones and still cameras to capture his photos.

Impressive work, reminding us the beauty of nature, and the importance of getting out into it.

See more on his Instagram page.

Photographs used with artist’s permission.