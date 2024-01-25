Delightfully Wacky Home for Sale in California Is Anything But Boring

The mountain views and kidney-shaped swimming pool take this home over the top, and make it seem worth its $1,150,000 asking price.
The mountain views and kidney-shaped swimming pool take this home over the top, and make it seem worth its $1,150,000 asking price.
An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com
Input your search keywords and press Enter.
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.
1 comment
It needs a rainbow in the pool