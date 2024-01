Delightfully Wacky Home for Sale in California Is Anything But Boring

Fans of color and sunken living rooms, we have the house for you. This wildly charismatic home is located in Pauma Valley, California, and makes the most of its 4,179 square feet with vibrant color and unexpected whimsy.From its vaulted ceiling to geometric tile fireplace to rainbow of seating colors, there is no part of this home that hasn’t seen a touch of color or idiosyncrasy.While some of the touches may seem a bit over-the-top, there’s a sense of joy and modernist whimsy that feels infectious, and we can imagine it’d be an amazing home to throw a party in. Featured on HGTV, the home features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

The mountain views and kidney-shaped swimming pool take this home over the top, and make it seem worth its $1,150,000 asking price.

See more on Zillow.