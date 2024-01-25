The Tallest Skyscraper in the US May Be Built in… Oklahoma City?

Featured Categories
3D
244 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
62 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
4 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
15 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
76 Posts
View Posts
Africa
7 Posts
View Posts
AI
32 Posts
View Posts
Animals
508 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
84 Posts
View Posts
Animation
28 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1029 Posts
View Posts
Art
2226 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
158 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
240 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
28 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
4 Posts
View Posts
Birds
7 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
253 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
839 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
78 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
996 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
16 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
5 Posts
View Posts
Craft
375 Posts
View Posts
Culture
171 Posts
View Posts
Dance
4 Posts
View Posts
Design
2407 Posts
View Posts
DIY
9 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
791 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
121 Posts
View Posts
Drone
4 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
365 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
5 Posts
View Posts
Europe
64 Posts
View Posts
EV
98 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fantasy
1 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
176 Posts
View Posts
Finances
3 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
57 Posts
View Posts
Food
355 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
51 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
256 Posts
View Posts
Future
1055 Posts
View Posts
Games
3 Posts
View Posts
Garden
6 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
942 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
3 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
72 Posts
View Posts
Halloween
3 Posts
View Posts
History
341 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
185 Posts
View Posts
How To
199 Posts
View Posts
Humor
600 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
22 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
264 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
3 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
124 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
23 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
6 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
165 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
25 Posts
View Posts
life
872 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
30 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
12 Posts
View Posts
Mars
1 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
9 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
5 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
9 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
7 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
78 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
3 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
7 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1517 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
12 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
256 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
12 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
94 Posts
View Posts
Painting
320 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1175 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
60 Posts
View Posts
Plants
44 Posts
View Posts
Politics
134 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
6 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
966 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
23 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
9 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
95 Posts
View Posts
Science
410 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
796 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
68 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
7 Posts
View Posts
Solar
7 Posts
View Posts
Sports
2 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
551 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
376 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
15 Posts
View Posts
Swim
6 Posts
View Posts
Technology
838 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
463 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
2 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
19 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1133 Posts
View Posts
Trees
125 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3337 Posts
View Posts
Underwater
1 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
521 Posts
View Posts
Vintage
1 Posts
View Posts
Yum
11 Posts
View Posts
Zen
104 Posts
View Posts

The Tallest Skyscraper in the US May Be Built in… Oklahoma City?

Several cities in the US punch above their weight when it comes to architecture, design, and overall skylines. Chicago, Austin, and Miami come to mind.

But we wouldn’t necessarily think Oklahoma City, Oklahoma would be on that list.

If architecture studio AO and developer Matteson Capital have their way, that could all change, with Legends Tower, a proposed skyscraper 1,907 ft (581 m) tall, which would make it the tallest in the United States, and 5th tallest in the world.

With a population of 690,000, this South central US city has an existing skyline, though Legends Tower would be a huge addition to the city’s profile.

We’ll follow up to see if the proposed design is approved.

“The Boardwalk at Bricktown will deliver an exciting architectural tapestry of modern design and a rich mixed-use experience at the heart of a vibrant entertainment district. Designed to be the tallest building in the nation, this bold development encompasses over 3 acres and over 2 million square feet of residential, hospitality, retail, dining and entertainment.”

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

Related Topics
You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!