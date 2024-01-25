The Tallest Skyscraper in the US May Be Built in… Oklahoma City?

Several cities in the US punch above their weight when it comes to architecture, design, and overall skylines. Chicago, Austin, and Miami come to mind.

But we wouldn’t necessarily think Oklahoma City, Oklahoma would be on that list.

If architecture studio AO and developer Matteson Capital have their way, that could all change, with Legends Tower, a proposed skyscraper 1,907 ft (581 m) tall, which would make it the tallest in the United States, and 5th tallest in the world.

With a population of 690,000, this South central US city has an existing skyline, though Legends Tower would be a huge addition to the city’s profile.

We’ll follow up to see if the proposed design is approved.

“The Boardwalk at Bricktown will deliver an exciting architectural tapestry of modern design and a rich mixed-use experience at the heart of a vibrant entertainment district. Designed to be the tallest building in the nation, this bold development encompasses over 3 acres and over 2 million square feet of residential, hospitality, retail, dining and entertainment.”

Like this: Like Loading...