Deniz Aktay’s Clever and Modern Furniture Design

Furniture design takes many shapes and forms, but often function takes precedent over form.

Designer Deniz Aktay is here to remind us that it can be both at the same time. His work is playful yet functional, uniquely full of creativity and new ideas, especially when it comes to thinking of ordinary objects in new ways.

Using bold curves, bends, and unexpected twists, the designs take on new function, bringing innovative designs to the fore.

See more of Aktay’s work on Behance and Instagram.

Images used with designer’s permission.