Earth Day 2022

It’s Earth Day. 🌍

Take a moment to cherish this place we all call home. Below are some of our favorite quotes that take Planet Earth into consideration.

“The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.”

— Robert Swan

“Avoiding climate breakdown will require cathedral thinking. We must lay the foundation while we may not know exactly how to build the ceiling.”

— Greta Thunberg

“We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and the last generation that can do something about it.”

— Barack Obama

“The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win.”

— UN Secretary-General António Guterres

“A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.”

— Franklin D. Roosevelt